Dengue death toll rises to 1,528 as 8 more die in a day

16 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:27 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,528 this year.

During the period, 1,429 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 302 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1127 were hospitalised outside it.

A total of 5,558 dengue patients, including 1,457 in the capital and 4,101 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,98,094 dengue cases and 2,91,008 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

