Dengue death toll rises to 1,484 with 8 more deaths in a day

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 07:13 pm

During the period, 1,740 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1484 this year.

During the period, 1,740 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 330 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1410 were hospitalised outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,017 dengue patients, including 1545 in the capital and 4472 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 293572 dengue cases and 286071 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.
 

