Dengue death toll rises to 1,425 with 8 more deaths in a day

Health

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,425 with 8 more deaths in a day

During the period, 1,895 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:11 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday (7 November) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,425 this year.

During the period, 1,895 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 394 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1501 were hospitalised in other parts of the country, according to DGHS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 6,555 dengue patients, including 1,722 in the capital and 4,833 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,83,593 dengue cases and 2,75,613 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

11h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

11h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

11h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

34m | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

2h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

8h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

8h | Tech Talk