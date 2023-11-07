Dengue death toll rises to 1,425 with 8 more deaths in a day

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday (7 November) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,425 this year.

During the period, 1,895 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 394 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1501 were hospitalised in other parts of the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,555 dengue patients, including 1,722 in the capital and 4,833 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,83,593 dengue cases and 2,75,613 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.