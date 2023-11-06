Dengue death toll rises to 1,417 with 9 more deaths in a day

A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,417 this year.

During the period, 1,794 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 419 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,408 outside the capital, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,662 dengue patients, including 1,860 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,81,698 dengue cases and 2,73,619 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

