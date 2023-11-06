Dengue death toll rises to 1,417 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report 
06 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,417 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

1,794 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during the same period

TBS Report 
06 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:17 pm
A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,417 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

During the 24-hour period, 1,794 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, said the directorate. 

Of the new patients, 419 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 1,408 were hospitalised outside it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Monday, a total of 6,662 dengue patients, including 1,860 in the capital, were receiving treatment at hospitals.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,81,698 dengue cases and 2,73,619 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were registered last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

2h | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

8h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

3h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World