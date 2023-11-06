Dengue death toll rises to 1,417 with 9 more deaths in 24 hrs

A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,417 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the 24-hour period, 1,794 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, said the directorate.

Of the new patients, 419 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 1,408 were hospitalised outside it.

On Monday, a total of 6,662 dengue patients, including 1,860 in the capital, were receiving treatment at hospitals.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,81,698 dengue cases and 2,73,619 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were registered last year.