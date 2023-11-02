Dengue death toll rises to 1,370 with 15 more deaths today

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Fifteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,370 this year.

During the period, 1,728 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 321 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,468 were hospitalised outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,270 dengue patients, including 1,762 in the capital and 4,508 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 274,806 dengue cases, 267,166 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

