Dengue death toll rises to 1,226 as 12 more die in 24hr

UNB
20 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 08:50 pm

Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,226 this year.

During the period, 1,558 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 424 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 8,003 dengue patients, including 2,358 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 251,101 dengue cases and 241,872 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

