Dengue death toll rises to 106: DGHS

Seven more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 106.

During this period, some 864 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 565 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 299 outside the capital.

A total of 3,304 dengue patients, including 2,247 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 27,802 dengue cases and 24,392 recoveries so far.