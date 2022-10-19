Dengue death toll rises to 106: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 106: DGHS

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:13 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Seven more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 106.

During this period, some 864 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue hospitalisation rising
Dengue hospitalisation rising

Of the new patients, 565 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 299 outside the capital.

A total of 3,304 dengue patients, including 2,247 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 27,802 dengue cases and 24,392 recoveries so far.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

8h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

6h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

7h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

10h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

10h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

10h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays