Dengue death toll rises to 1,030 as 13 more die in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,030 as 13 more die in 24 hrs

Of the new cases, 682 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest 2,117 were from various parts of the country.

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 07:04 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Thirteen more dengue patients have died and 2,799 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday (3 October) morning. 

With the latest figure, a total of 1,030 dengue patients have died in the country and 2,11,683 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 682 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest 2,117 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 9,198 dengue patients, including 2,940 in Dhaka and 6,258 outside the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

So far 2,01,455 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 
 

Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks