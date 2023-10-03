Dengue death toll rises to 1,030 as 13 more die in 24 hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Thirteen more dengue patients have died and 2,799 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday (3 October) morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,030 dengue patients have died in the country and 2,11,683 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 682 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest 2,117 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 9,198 dengue patients, including 2,940 in Dhaka and 6,258 outside the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

So far 2,01,455 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

