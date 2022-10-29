Dengue death toll now 134 as 6 more die

Health

UNB
29 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll now 134 as 6 more die

869 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

UNB
29 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Six more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 134.

During this period, 869 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All deaths were reported from Dhaka division.

With this, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 81.

The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 38 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at five in Khulna, at three in Mymensingh and two in Rajshahi division.

Of the new patients, 481 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,597 dengue patients, including 2,279 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 36,131 dengue cases and 32,400 recoveries so far this year.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Dengue death toll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

8h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

13h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

58m | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

1h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

1h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question