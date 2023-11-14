Dengue death toll nears 1,500-mark with 12 more deaths in 24 hours

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:19 pm

During the period, 1,470 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,496 this year.

During the period, 1,470 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 319 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,151 were hospitalised outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,905 dengue patients, including 1,555 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,95,042 dengue cases and 2,87,641 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

