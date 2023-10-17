Dengue death toll nears 1,200-mark with 9 more deaths in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 06:09 pm

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in the last 24 hours till Tuesday (17 October) morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,190 this year. 

Of the total deaths this year, 201 people died in the 17 days of October.

A total of 2,609 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 561 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,048 outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 8,224 dengue patients, including 2,410 in the capital, and 5,814 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and deaths broke all the previous records in the history of the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 216,864 dengue cases, 206,544 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 

