Dengue death toll nears 1,100-mark with 9 more deaths in 24 hours

Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,055 this year. Of them 66 people died in the first five  days of October.

Around 2,617 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 602 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2025 outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 9,265 dengue patients, including 2,971 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and death break all the previous records.

"Dengue transmission may not decrease unless the temperature drops. I don't see any chance of it decreasing while there's rainfall across the country. Even though dengue transmission is not dependent on nature, the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes is," Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the DGHS, said on Wednesday.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 216,864 dengue cases, 206,544 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

