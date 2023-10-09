Dengue death toll nears 1,100-mark with 10 more deaths in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 08:17 pm

Dengue death toll nears 1,100-mark with 10 more deaths in 24 hours

A total of 2,660 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 08:17 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,096 this year. 

Of the total deaths this year, 107 people died in the first nine days of October.

A total of 2,660 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 713 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,917 outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 8,820 dengue patients, including 2,756 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and deaths break all the previous records.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 216,864 dengue cases, 206,544 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 
 

