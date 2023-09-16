Dengue death toll crosses 800 mark as 14 more patients die in a day

UNB
16 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 07:39 pm

2,598 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during the period

2,598 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during the period

Mother tries to comfort her crying baby girl infected with Dengue at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Mother tries to comfort her crying baby girl infected with Dengue at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The death toll from dengue rose to 804 as the country reported 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

During the period, 2,598 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 881 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,330 dengue patients, including 4,208 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 164,562 dengue cases and 153,428 recoveries this year.

This month, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 211 people across the country. A total of 40,754 cases were also reported during the same period, DGHS added.

Dengue / Bangladesh

