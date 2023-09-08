Dengue death toll crosses 700 mark as 15 more patients die in 24 hours

Dengue continued to wreak its havoc as the number of deaths from the mosquito borne disease crossed the 700 mark in the country on Friday.

With 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours till this morning, the dengue death toll stands at 706, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the preceding 24 hours, 1,876 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country taking the case tally to 1,42,587.

Of the new cases, 842 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,034 were from various parts of the country.

So far, 1,32,151 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,730 dengue patients, including 4,265 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.