Dengue death toll crosses 300-mark as 10 more die

The death toll from dengue rose to 303 as the country reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

During the period, 2,495 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,069 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,334 dengue patients, including 4,680 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 63,968 dengue cases and 54,331 recoveries this year.

Health officials and experts have stressed coordinated efforts and a national plan to battle the current onslaught of dengue.

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) adviser and infectious disease expert Dr Mostaq Hossain on 3 August said it is not possible to control dengue without concerted efforts.

The IEDCR adviser stressed on increasing infrastructure and workforce under the city corporations to efficiently tackle the dengue outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka North City Corporation is set to apply biological larvicide Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which has been imported from Singapore, to control dengue in the capital from Sunday.

By using this biological larvicide, the authorities aim to reduce the mosquito population and mitigate the transmission of dengue in the city.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam earlier said the city corporation has initiated three-tier activities to prevent the spread of the deadly dengue.