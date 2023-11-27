Dengue death toll crosses 1,600-mark

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 06:25 pm

A total of 920 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in 24 hours

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,606 this year.

During the period, 920 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 209 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 701 were hospitalised outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 3,493 dengue patients, including 1,011 in the capital and 2,482 outside Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 
 

