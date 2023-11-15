Dengue death toll crosses 1,500 as highest 24 more die in 24hrs

Twenty-four more dengue patients died in the country in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the highest in a single day, raising fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 1,520 this year, according to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the 24-hour period, 1,623 dengue patients were hospitalised, said the directorate.

Of the new patients, 384 were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 1,365 elsewhere in the country.

Medical entomologist Dr Kabirul Bashar, professor of the Zoology Department at Jahangirnagar University, told The Business Standard that from now on, dengue prevalence will be year-round.

However, the dengue outbreak is expected to decrease by the end of this month, he said, adding, "Climate change, stagnant water in parking lots of high-rises and under-construction buildings are providing favourable breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito throughout the year."

Mentioning that dengue cases have been reported in all districts of the country this year, Dr Bashar recommended a five-year master plan to deal with the disease.

On Wednesday, a total of 5,755 dengue patients, including 1,507 in the capital, were being treated at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,96,665 dengue cases and 2,89,390 recoveries this year.

The country witnessed 281 dengue deaths in 2022, and 179 deaths in 2019. Additionally, the health directorate recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.