Dengue death toll crosses 1,400-mark

Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Fifteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,408 this year.

During the period, 2,103 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 446 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,574 outside the capital, DGHS said.

A total of 6,407 dengue patients, including 1,815 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,79,904 dengue cases and 2,71,792 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.