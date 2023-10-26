Dengue death toll crosses 1300-mark

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 537 this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,306 this year.

During the period, 1,802 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 409 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, DGHS said.

A total of 7,145 dengue patients, including 2,022 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 262,631 dengue cases and 254,180 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.