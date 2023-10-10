Dengue death toll crosses 1,100-mark in worst outbreak on record

Around 1,109 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever this year, with 13 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the country's worst recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Besides, 2,555 new dengue patients were hospitalised during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 617 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,938 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 8602 dengue patients, including 2,683 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The new figures surpass the previous highest total from 2022, when 281 deaths were recorded for the full year.

Among the dead are 118 children aged 15 and under.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 228,779 dengue cases and 219,068 recoveries this year.