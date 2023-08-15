Dengue death toll climbs to 426

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 07:11 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Ten more dengue patients have died and 1,984 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 426 dengue patients have died so far in the country and 89,875 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 731 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,253 were from various parts of the country.

So far 80,332 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,117 dengue patients, including 4,010 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

 

