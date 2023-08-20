Dengue death toll breaks record in Chattogram

The number of deaths due to dengue infection has set a new record in Chattogram, with three more patients dying in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

The Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office has reported the dengue death toll at 42 for this year, surpassing the 41 fatalities recorded in 2022.

Additionally, 103 more dengue patients were hospitalized in Chattogram in the preceding 24 hours. Among them, two have been admitted to different upazila health complexes, 24 to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, and six to Chattogram Government General Hospital. Furthermore, 71 more individuals have been admitted to various private hospitals in Chattogram.

The total count of hospitalized dengue patients in Chattogram this year has reached 4,611. Among them, 249 people are currently under treatment in different hospitals, while 4,362 have already recovered.

In 2020, 17 people were infected with dengue, followed by 271 in 2021, and a significant increase to 5,445 in 2022. Five people died from dengue in 2021."