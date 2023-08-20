Dengue death toll breaks record in Chattogram

Health

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll breaks record in Chattogram

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:03 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The number of deaths due to dengue infection has set a new record in Chattogram, with three more patients dying in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

The Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office has reported the dengue death toll at 42 for this year, surpassing the 41 fatalities recorded in 2022.

Additionally, 103 more dengue patients were hospitalized in Chattogram in the preceding 24 hours. Among them, two have been admitted to different upazila health complexes, 24 to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, and six to Chattogram Government General Hospital. Furthermore, 71 more individuals have been admitted to various private hospitals in Chattogram.

The total count of hospitalized dengue patients in Chattogram this year has reached 4,611. Among them, 249 people are currently under treatment in different hospitals, while 4,362 have already recovered.

In 2020, 17 people were infected with dengue, followed by 271 in 2021, and a significant increase to 5,445 in 2022. Five people died from dengue in 2021."

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Cases / Dengue death toll / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

43m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years