Dengue claims eight lives in 24 hours, highest in 2022

Health

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 06:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Eight people have succumbed to dengue on Thursday (13 October), making it the highest number of deaths in a single day from the mosquito-borne disease across the country this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), eight dengue patients died while 765 were admitted to different hospitals across the country in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday. With this, the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country stands at 2,695.

With the new death, the dengue death toll rose to 83 this year.

A total of 2,695 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 23,282 dengue cases and 20,504 recoveries so far.

