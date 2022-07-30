Dengue claims another life, 85 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

One more patient died and 85 new patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



With this, the authorities recorded nine deaths from the viral infection this year.



The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar district.



Among the deaths, six were reported from Cox's Bazar while three from Dhaka.



Among the new patients, 72 were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 13 in other places, it said.



As many as 332 dengue patients including 265 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.



This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,580 dengue cases and 2,239 recoveries so far.

