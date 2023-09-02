Dengue claims 21 more lives in 24 hours, setting record high

Health

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:17 pm

Twenty-one more dengue patients have died in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day death toll in the country's history.

Previously, on 14 August, the health directorate reported the highest daily toll with 18 fatalities.

During the same period, 2,352 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

With these latest figures, the death toll has now surged to 618, and the total number of cases stands at 127,694 this year.

Of the new cases, 982 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,370 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,18,444 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,632 dengue patients, including 3,903 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 following 179 casualties in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh Health Care Sector

Comments

