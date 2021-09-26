Dengue claims 2 more lives in Dhaka, 242 new patients hospitalised

Health

UNB
26 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:31 pm

Two more dengue patients died in Dhaka and 242 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 61 this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 185 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,043 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning.

Of them, 814 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 229 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 56 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Some 17,357 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 16,253 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7.

In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

Dengue

