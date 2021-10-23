Dengue claims 2 more lives, 189 new patients hospitalised

Dengue claimed two more lives in Bangladesh while 189 new patients were hospitalised with it in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 86, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 79 people died in the Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.

Among the new patients, 155 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 838 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.

Of them, 669 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 169 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 22,319 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 21,395 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.