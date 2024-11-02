Dengue claims 10 more lives – highest in a day this year

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:02 pm

Death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh now stands at 310 this year

File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Ten more people died from dengue in the last 24 hours till this morning (2 November), marking the highest single-day death toll this year.

During this period, 966 dengue infected people got admitted to different hospitals in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest casualties, the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh now stands at 310 this year.

A total of 63,165 dengue cases have been reported in the country since 1 January.

