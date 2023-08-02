Dengue cases stable in Dhaka, but increasing elsewhere: DGHS 

The rate of dengue infection in Dhaka is stable, but the number of patients outside the capital is increasing, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, 12 more dengue patients have died, and a total of 2,711 individuals were hospitalised across the country.

Of the new cases, 1,130 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,581 in various parts of the country.

According to the latest figures, a total of 273 dengue patients have died, and 57,127 have been hospitalised year-to-date, according to data from the DGHS.

So far, 47,529 dengue patients have been released from hospitals in the country this year.

Deaths from the mosquito-borne disease are still high due to delayed hospitalisation, said Professor Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, a director at the DGHS, during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

He said certain areas within Dhaka, such as Jatrabari, Mugda, Uttara, Jurain, and Mirpur, are still witnessing an increase in dengue infections.

He also noted that Jatrabari has the highest number of dengue patients among these areas.

Chattogram reportedly ranks second after Dhaka in terms of the number of dengue patients.

He also mentioned that Mugda Medical College Hospital currently has the highest number of dengue patients - 489 - in Dhaka, while the hospital has a total capacity of 600 beds for patients.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital has the second-highest number of dengue patients – 348 – in the capital.

The remaining hospitals have vacant beds. In addition, they also have extra beds to deal with any emergency situation.

Regarding dengue deaths, Dr Shahadat said, "Almost all of the 261 dengue victims until Tuesday died within a day or two of hospitalisation."

"Among the deceased, approximately 54.41% died of dengue shock syndrome and 32.57% died of expanded dengue syndrome," he added.