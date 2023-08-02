Dengue cases stable in Dhaka, but increasing elsewhere: DGHS 

Health

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

Dengue cases stable in Dhaka, but increasing elsewhere: DGHS 

In the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, 12 more dengue patients have died, and a total of 2,711 individuals were hospitalised across the country.

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 09:37 pm
Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

The rate of dengue infection in Dhaka is stable, but the number of patients outside the capital is increasing, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, 12 more dengue patients have died, and a total of 2,711 individuals were hospitalised across the country.

Of the new cases, 1,130 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,581 in various parts of the country.

According to the latest figures, a total of 273 dengue patients have died, and 57,127 have been hospitalised year-to-date, according to data from the DGHS.

So far, 47,529 dengue patients have been released from hospitals in the country this year.

Deaths from the mosquito-borne disease are still high due to delayed hospitalisation, said Professor Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, a director at the DGHS, during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

He said certain areas within Dhaka, such as Jatrabari, Mugda, Uttara, Jurain, and Mirpur, are still witnessing an increase in dengue infections.

He also noted that Jatrabari has the highest number of dengue patients among these areas.

Chattogram reportedly ranks second after Dhaka in terms of the number of dengue patients.

He also mentioned that Mugda Medical College Hospital currently has the highest number of dengue patients - 489 - in Dhaka, while the hospital has a total capacity of 600 beds for patients.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital has the second-highest number of dengue patients – 348 – in the capital.

The remaining hospitals have vacant beds. In addition, they also have extra beds to deal with any emergency situation.

Regarding dengue deaths, Dr Shahadat said, "Almost all of the 261 dengue victims until Tuesday died within a day or two of hospitalisation."

"Among the deceased, approximately 54.41% died of dengue shock syndrome and 32.57% died of expanded dengue syndrome," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / DGHS / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

14h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

3h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

5h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

4h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low