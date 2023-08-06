Dengue cases stabilising in Dhaka: DGHS

According to DGHS, although there is an increase in cases outside Dhaka, the rate of increase is not as high as before

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) expressed optimism that the number of dengue cases could decrease if the disease is effectively dealt with during the month of August.

Professor Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, director of the DGHS addressed the ongoing dengue infection situation in the country during a virtual press briefing on Sunday.

Dr Hossain noted that disease outbreaks typically have a peak and then gradually subside, but the timing may vary each year.

"Last year, dengue cases started declining in October, but this year, there is hope it could be as early as August. Tackling the dengue outbreak in August would bring some relief and enable a more comfortable situation for the public," he said.

Discussing the current situation, he highlighted that dengue cases increased continuously throughout July.

"However, in Dhaka, the number of cases has stabilised compared to the previous period. Although there is an increase in cases outside Dhaka, the rate of increase is not as high as before, providing a stable point for managing patients. The goal is to move from this stable point to a decline in cases, which would alleviate the burden on hospitals," he said.

Regarding the city corporation's introduction of a new drug to combat Aedes mosquitoes, Dr Hossain said that he was not fully aware of the current situation in the city corporation.

"The drugs introduced by the city corporation undergo rigorous testing for their effectiveness before being used. I hope that the new drug's efficacy had also been thoroughly tested," he said.

Amid the ongoing dengue situation, the scarcity of liquid saline in many hospitals has emerged as a concern. Patients are facing high costs in procuring and using saline for treatment.

Dr Hossain said that the issue of saline shortage is not solely dependent on the DGHS.

"It involves collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, the Directorate General of Drug Administration and other organizations. Coordination among these entities is crucial to address the saline shortage effectively," he said.

"The matter of saline does not solely rely on the DGHS. There is a substantial private sector involved, along with the Directorate General of Drug Administration. A high level of coordination is necessary, and our ministry is actively working towards achieving that goal," he added.

