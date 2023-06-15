Dengue cases on rise, mosquito control efforts inadequate: Health minister 

Expressing concern over the escalating dengue cases in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said it appears that the city corporation is lacking in necessary measures to control mosquitoes.

"We maintain a regular collaboration with the city corporation, providing them with valuable advice based on our ongoing research efforts. I hope the city corporation will not relent in its efforts [to control mosquitoes]," he said while speaking at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of World Malaria Day at Hotel Sheraton in the capital on Thursday.

The minister said, "We have made all kinds of preparations to address the dengue situation. Hospitals, doctors, and nurses are on standby and fully prepared. It is crucial to remain vigilant as both dengue and malaria are diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. We must prioritise proactive measures to combat these illnesses."

Meanwhile, the country witnessed the highest number of single-day dengue cases this year, with 285 patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

One dengue patient died during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 237 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 48 outside the capital.

A total of 937 dengue patients, including 766 in the capital, and 171 in other districts, are now receiving treatment at hospitals.

Since January this year, a total of 4,087 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue and 3,121 of them have recovered.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 29.