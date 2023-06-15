Dengue cases on rise due to inadequate mosquito control efforts: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

Expressing concern over the escalating dengue cases in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said it appears that the city corporations are lacking in necessary measures to control mosquitoes.

"We maintain a regular collaboration with the city corporations, providing them with valuable advice based on our ongoing research. I hope the city corporations will not relent in its efforts [to control mosquitoes]," he said while speaking at a discussion programme organised on the occasion of World Malaria Day in the capital yesterday.

The minister said, "We have made all kinds of preparations to address the dengue situation. Hospitals, doctors, and nurses are on standby and fully prepared. It is crucial to remain vigilant as both dengue and malaria are diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. We must prioritise proactive measures to combat these diseases."

Meanwhile, the country witnessed the highest number of single-day dengue cases this year, with 285 patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning. 

One dengue patient died during that period, raising the death toll from the viral fever this year to 29, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the new patients, 237 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 48 outside the capital.

A total of 937 dengue patients, including 766 in the capital, and 171 in other districts, are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.
Since January this year, 4,087 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue and 3,121 of them have recovered.
 

Dengue / health minister Zahid Maleque

