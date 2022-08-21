Dengue cases on rise, 2 children die in two consecutive days

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The number of hospitalised dengue patients has been rising continuously across the country, with the mosquito-borne viral disease killing 19 people since January. 

According to the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS (DGHS) data, a total of 1,571 patients were hospitalised in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 23 in April, 20 each in February and March, and 126 in January. 

Two children died of dengue in two consecutive days at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

About 135 more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning. Among them, 116 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 19 patients outside Dhaka, a DGHS release said.

This year a total of 4,480 dengue patients were hospitalised so far while 1,820 or over 40% cases were reported in the first 21 days of August, according to the DGHS data. 

As many as 454 dengue patients, including 392 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 4,007 people were released from hospitals after being infected with dengue.

As per the official statistics, the mosquito-borne viral disease has killed 19 people in the country since January. Of them, 10 died in Cox's Bazar and nine in Dhaka city.

One died in June, nine in July, and nine in the first 21 days of August, the data showed.

Comments

