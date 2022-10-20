Dengue cases may drop coming November: DGHS

Health

TBS Report 
20 October, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 03:27 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Dengue cases may drop from early November, says Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director (disease control) Professor Dr Nazmul Islam.

He made the remarks during a programme held by National Malaria Eradication and Aedes Transmitted Diseases (ATDS) Control Programme at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday.

While speaking with The Business Standard, Nazmul Islam said, "If the two city corporations properly conduct drives to destroy mosquito breeding grounds, if there is no heavy rain in the coming days, then we can hope that dengue cases will drop from November." 

"Climate change and lack of awareness are the main reasons for a high number of dengue cases this year. Many patients are being hospitalised. 

"But the hospital authorities have taken all necessary steps to ensure treatment. Deaths from dengue can be reduced significantly if patients consult with doctors in time," the DGHS director added.

