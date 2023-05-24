Dengue cases, deaths may break records this season: DGHS

This year's pre-season dengue statistics have set off alarm bells within the health community.

The Directorate General of Health Services fears that the numbers of dengue cases and fatalities caused by them will surpass previous years' records, calling for urgent measures to control the vector population and raise public awareness to effectively tackle the escalating dengue situation.

During a press briefing held virtually on Wednesday afternoon, Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director of Disease Control at the DGHS, highlighted the severity of the situation.

He noted that while the country experienced a significant dengue outbreak in 2019, the number of cases dropped in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, last year witnessed a resurgence in dengue cases, and the trend has continued to worsen in the first five months of this year.

The statistics provided by the health directorate indicate a stark difference between this year and the previous year.

In the period from January to May 2022, 352 people were infected with dengue, with no reported deaths. However, in the current year, with May not yet concluded, over 1,500 individuals have already been affected by dengue, resulting in 13 fatalities.

Never before have we seen such a high number of dengue infections and fatalities during this time period, said Nazmul.

To address this critical situation, the DGHS has intensified its collaboration with two city corporations to focus on waste management and mosquito control, he mentioned, and emphasised the need for prioritising vector control efforts and urged the public to remain vigilant.

He stressed the importance of promptly disposing of accumulated water and called for collective action in order to effectively combat dengue.

Currently, 50 district hospitals across the country are actively reporting dengue cases to the health directorate. During Wednesday's press briefing, it was announced that additional hospitals have now also started sharing their dengue patient information with the health authorities.

The country recorded a record-high of 281 dengue deaths in 2022, while total dengue cases and recoveries were reported at 62,423, 61,971 respectively.