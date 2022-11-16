Dengue cases cross 50,000 this year

The number of dengue patients in the country's hospitals this year has crossed 50,000-mark.

Of the total 50,759 infected, 47,814 have recovered so far, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released Wednesday (16 November).

During the same period, 216 people died of the disease.

In the 24 hours till Wednesday, 767 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase.

Of the new patients, 464 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 303 outside the capital.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.