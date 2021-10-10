Dengue cases cross 20,000-mark this year

More than 20,000 dengue patients have been hospitalised this year, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) report.

A total of 29,129 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country while 19,086 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, the DGHS report said.

Some 211 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Among the new patients, 164 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 47 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, so far 76 people have died of dengue fever this year.

Some 967 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of 8 AM Sunday, the DGHS reported.

Of them, 795 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 172 are listed outside Dhaka.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.

