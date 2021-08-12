Dengue cannot be controlled without diminishing breeding grounds: DG Health

Dengue cannot be controlled without determining and diminishing its breeding grounds, said ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Department of Health.

"The Department of Health sent a letter to all in March to take action [against the spread of Aedes mosquitoes]. Our core responsibility is to provide medical treatment. The primary management response and responsibility for Aedes mosquito control are the job of the city corporations," said the DG at a Thursday discussion on the current dengue and Covid situation.

"If the situation worsens, it cannot be handled because hospitals cannot be extended overnight. Hospital beds have already been extended and there are limitations," he added.

The number of dengue patients is increasing and the spread of dengue has to be controlled by the local government. If the municipalities, including Dhaka's two city corporations, do year round pest management of the Aedes mosquito, controlling dengue is not too difficult, Khurshid Alam said.

Speaking as the chief guest, Health Minister Zahid Malik said that if the Covid transmission could not be taken under control, difficult challenges would arise: The economy will suffer, the number of unemployed people will increase.

"We face a lot of criticism from time to time. When the critics are sick, where do they come for treatment? And yet you criticise the doctors who give the treatment," he said.

The health minister also said hospitals were no longer able to accommodate more patients.

The government is trying its best to overcome the situation. Covid-19 infections are declining, a trend that must be sustained, and the government has taken all kinds of initiatives to get the elderly vaccinated, he added.

Zahid Malik said about 54 lakh vaccine shots would arrive this week and another 50 lakh this month.

"We have recruited 40,000-50,000 people. In a few days, we will hire another 4,000-5,000 technicians. We are also getting vaccines in a number of different ways. We are getting vaccines from Covax, and we have bought vaccines too. It will take 26-27 crore vaccine doses to vaccinate 80% of our people. But so many vaccine doses cannot be sourced at a time, nor can we store them. So, we are trying to bring whatever vaccine is available and can be managed," he continued.

Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personal physician, Prof ABM Abdullah and others, also spoke at the function presided over by Bangladesh Society of Medicine President Prof Dr Mohammad Billal.