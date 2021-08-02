Dengue, black fungus new health threats in Chattogram

In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dengue and black fungus have emerged as the new health threats to the dwellers of Chattogram city.

In July, 272 people died of Covid-19 in the port city while 24,162 were newly infected with the virus.

In the meantime, dengue and black fungus have created panic among city dwellers suffering from Covid-19.

Black fungus infection has been found in the body of a woman undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), while two patients infected with coronavirus died of dengue at this time.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said, "Five people were infected with dengue in the city in July, two of whom have died."

Nasifa Jahan, 20, a college student who was infected with corona and dengue at the same time, died while undergoing treatment at Marine City Medical College and Hospital on Friday, according to Dr Zakir Hossain of the hospital.

Earlier on 7 June, a young woman died of dengue and corona at Lalkhanbazar area of the city.

Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Life Sciences at Chittagong University, said, "At the request of Chattogram City Corporation, mosquito larvae were collected from 51 places of the city in July. Aedes mosquito larvae have been found in 15 of these spots."

On 28 July, a woman who had recovered from Covid-19 was diagnosed with black fungus infection. Although the infection is still limited to the eyes of the patient, CMCH doctors are considering a complex operation to prevent the fungus from spreading to other parts of the body. The female patient is currently receiving treatment under Professor Dr Aniruddha Ghosh of CMCH.

Dr Ghosh said, "Black fungus is still in her eyes. A complex operation is necessary to prevent its spread to the nose and mouth. The patient is currently being given five vials of Amphotericin-B injection every day."

At present, Amphotericin-B injection, the only effective treatment for black fungus so far, is rarely available in the market.

After much searching, relatives of the woman collected two vials manufactured by Beacon Pharmaceuticals and 20 vials made by an Indian company. Doctors have prescribed the injection of five vials a day for 15 days. It means the patient's family has to procure 75 vials of this injection. But so far, its availability has not been confirmed from anywhere in the country.

Relatives of the woman said that she developed a fever on 25 June. Coronavirus was detected on 3 July. Later, on 15 July, she tested negative for Covid. But, after recovering from Covid, she started having various physical problems. She was brought to the CMCH on 24 July, and she was diagnosed with black fungus infection on 28 July.

In April and May this year, amid the outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, black fungus infections were found in several states of India. Patients who recovered, or were in the process of recovering, from Covid got infected with this fungus.

Black fungus was also declared a pandemic in India at one stage as the number of patients was observed to be increasing alarmingly.