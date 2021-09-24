Dengue in Bangladesh: 189 more hospitalised

Another 189 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained static at 59 as no fresh death was reported during the 24-hour period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 164 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the capital while the remaining 25 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

Some 1,048 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country, the DGHS said.

Of them, 827 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 221 were listed from outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Some 16,894 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 15,787 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, the DGHS added.

The highest number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day so far this year was 343 patients on September 7.

In August, the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases in the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no death.