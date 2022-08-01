Dengue: 87 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 87 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 66 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 21 in other places, it said.

As many as 344 dengue patients including 267 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Sunday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to10 with another death reported from Dhaka metropolitan area. Among the deaths, six were reported from Cox's Bazar while four from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,747 dengue cases and 2,393 recoveries so far.