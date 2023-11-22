Dengue: 8 more die; 1,162 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
22 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:53 pm

Related News

Dengue: 8 more die; 1,162 hospitalised in 24hrs

During the period, 1,162 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

UNB
22 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:53 pm
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,570 this year.

During the period, 1,162 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,178 dengue patients, including 1109 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 04,698 dengue cases and 2, 98,950 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

6h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

7h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

6h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

58m | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

2h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

1h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

3h | TBS Economy