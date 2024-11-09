Dengue: 8 more die, 1134 hospitalised

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 350 this year.

In the recent fatalities, four were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 1 in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC), 1 in the Chattogram division (outside the city corporations) and 2 in the Barishal division (outside the city corporation).

During the period, 1134 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 243 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 145 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,433 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 69,922 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

