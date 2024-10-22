Dengue: 7 more die, 1,139 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning (22 October), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 257 this year.

During the period, 1, 139 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 230 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 179 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation. 

Some 3,838 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 52, 058 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024. 

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.
 

