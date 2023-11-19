Dengue: 6 more die; 1,291 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
19 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 07:03 pm

Related News

Dengue: 6 more die; 1,291 hospitalised in 24hrs

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,01,255 dengue cases and 2,94,757 recoveries this year

UNB
19 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 07:03 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,549 this year.

During the period, 1,291 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,949 dengue patients, including 1,227 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,01,255 dengue cases and 2,94,757 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

6h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

Tape tennis cricket: A yorker from childhood

7h | Features
Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

13h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

5m | Tech Talk
Russia lifts gasoline export ban

Russia lifts gasoline export ban

1h | TBS Economy
Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

2h | TBS World
Doubts about Black Friday sales

Doubts about Black Friday sales

5h | TBS Economy