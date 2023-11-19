Dengue: 6 more die; 1,291 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,549 this year.

During the period, 1,291 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,949 dengue patients, including 1,227 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,01,255 dengue cases and 2,94,757 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.