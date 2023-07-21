Dengue: 5 kids among 12 die in Ctg in last 20 days

Rajosree, a 10-month-old baby from Chattogram's Anwara Upazila, was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on 15 July with dengue fever. Since then, she had been undergoing treatment at the ICU there but lost the battle for life on 17 July.

Rajib Dhar, father of Rajosree, had to return home with his little princess' body.

So far, 12 people, including five kids, died of dengue and around 1,315 were hospitalised in Chattogram this month as of 20 July.

Mukta Akhter, a 25-year-old young woman, who died last Thursday, is the latest dengue casualty in the district.

At least 1,780 were hospitalised and 21 people, including 10 children, have died of dengue in the district this year since January, which is the highest ever in Chattogram, according to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office.

Around 31 dengue patients were hospitalised in Chattogram in the 24 hours till Friday morning. Currently, 197 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) Associate Professor Dr Mamunur Rashid told The Business Standard (TBS), "Child mortality is high as their immune system is low. Children below 11 years of age are at higher risk of dengue death."

CMCH deputy director Dr Rajib Palit said, "The number of dengue patients in the hospital is on the rise with 50 dengue patients remaining hospitalisation daily. The number of new patients is between 10 and 15."

"We have a plan to use the "Covid ward" of the hospital to accommodate dengue patients as the situation there has become dire recently," he added.

CMCH Medicine Department Professor Dr Aniruddo Ghose said the period of 48-72 hours after the fever subsides is very significant for dengue patients as many of them develop several complications, including fluid accumulation in the liver, low blood pressure, and kidney failure.

"Patients should be kept under close observation at this time and the necessary treatment should be started immediately according to the situation," he said.

With the dengue situation turning disastrous, the measures taken by the authorities, including Chattogram City Corporation and the Health Department, to destroy the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes are insufficient, the city dwellers and experts said.

Chattogram Public Health Rights Protection Committee's member secretary Dr Sushant Barua said the ongoing dengue situation is proof that the city corporation and Health Department did not take effective measures to kill Aedes larvae.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Elius Chowdhury said the dengue situation here may take a dire shape in the coming days. With the increase in the number of patients, the number of deaths due to dengue is also increasing.

"Beyond the official count, many more patients are getting infected with dengue as alongside coming to hospitals, many are receiving treatment at home and in the private chambers."

However, Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury claims that city corporation workers are spraying pesticides in mosquito breeding places.