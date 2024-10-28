Dengue: 3 more die, 1,197 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:42 pm

Among the latest fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Three more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 280 this year.

Among the latest fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

During this period, 1,197 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 254 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 151 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,970 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 58,108 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.

