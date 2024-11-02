Dengue: 3 die, 125 hospitalised in Barishal

Health

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 09:42 pm

Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barishal. Photo: TBS
Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barishal. Photo: TBS

At least three dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today (2 November) while 125 patients were also hospitalised during this time in Barishal.

With this, the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease rises to 38 in this division this year.

Divisional health director (acting) Dr Shyamal Krishna Mandal confirmed this to The Business Standard this evening.

The deceased are Ashrafuddin, 50, from Mehendiganj upazila; Parvin, 45, from Barguna Sadar upazila; and Labiba, 19, from Barguna's Bamna upazila.

Currently 326 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Barishal division. 

Among the newly infected patients, 29 were admitted at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and 6 at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital. 

Additionally, 14 patients in various hospitals across Barishal district, 2 in Patuakhali, 8 in Bhola, 19 in Pirojpur, 45 in Barguna, and 2 in Jhalkathi were hospitalised during the same period.

Dengue / Barishal / Bangladesh

